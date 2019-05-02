Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Casually Announce Baby No. 3

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Ryan Reynolds has a little critter on the way — and it's not Detective Pikachu. The actor is expecting baby No. 3 with wife Blake Lively!

The couple subtly announced the news at the New York City premiere of his latest movie, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, on Thursday night (May 2), where Lively donned a form-fitting yellow gown that hugged her growing bump. They have yet to release any verbal statements regarding the news — which is not a huge surprise for the largely private couple.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Since getting married in 2012, Reynolds and Lively have become parents to two daughters, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez. Thus far, the stars have kept their children out of the spotlight, opting for a family-first, career-second approach.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” Reynolds recently told People. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

And soon that home will be a little bit bigger. Congrats to the family!