Chadwick Boseman Teams Up With The Russo Brothers Again For Gritty 21 Bridges

STX Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman, otherwise known as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making his first appearance in a new movie after blowing us away in Black Panther.

Boseman's latest project is 21 Bridges, a new movie from the Russo Brothers (yes, the very same responsible for keeping everything so hush-hush surrounding Avengers: Endgame) and Boseman himself with a producer credit. The title is a reference to the 21 bridges that connect Manhattan to the rest of the East Coast, and it marks the directorial debut of Brian Kirk.

On Avengers: Endgame eve (March 25) the trailer for 21 Bridges has arrived, and it looks like nothing less than a gritty thriller that'll keep you on the edge of your seat. From its opening moments, it's already foreshadowing some pretty heavy action that we can't wait to see Boseman get down with.

"They told me you were the guy who kills cop killers," says an unknown bystander of Boseman's character Andrew Davis. The trailer, accompanied by Future's "Mask/Off," offers an extended look at Boseman's cop protagonist Davis and how he grew up without a father. Mr. Davis was killed in the line of duty, and as such Davis has grown up with a score to settle with those who dare to kill those serving on the police force.

STX Entertainment

Davis is now a member of the NYPD who'll stop at nothing to clear the city of a cop-killing gang (including Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James) before they get out of town. Judging by the brief bit of footage we were blessed with alone, it looks like Boseman has another hit up his sleeve. We can't wait to see where he goes next – and if he's producing this flick, could he be trying he his hand at directing a movie someday?

21 Bridges is set to debut on July 12, 2019.