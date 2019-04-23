Will Smith Is His Own Worst Enemy In Gemini Man Trailer

Paramount Pictures

Will Smith is up against one of the most difficult enemies he's ever faced off against in the upcoming Gemini Man: himself.

New footage of the movie debuted today in the form of a trailer that showcases some of the best de-aging techniques we've seen in a movie in some time. Smith is up against another assassin bent on taking him out before he can finally call it quits on killing people for a career. As it turns out, it's a younger clone of himself – a 23-year-old clone, to be exact.

Of course, Smith has no idea this is the case at first. He thinks he's simply dealing with an extremely skilled opponent.

“He knew every move of mine before I made it,” Smith says before he realizes who his shadowy enemy really is. “I’d have him right there, I’d take the shot, and he would be gone — like a ghost. Who is he?”

Well, uh, you see, it's actually you. When you finally get a good look at the younger version of Smith in the trailer, it's hard not to be blown away. There's some seriously excellent computer graphics going on here. It's so realistic you'd swear they got two versions of Smith and threw him in the fountain of youth to play two different roles.

Paramount Pictures

"They chose me because there's never been anybody like me," asserts Smith. "We have to end this right now," he says to his younger self after the truth comes to light. We estimate right around there is when all hell will break loose.

Smith will star alongside Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong in Gemini Man, with director Ang Lee taking the reins. Gemini Man first made its appearance at CinemaCon earlier this year, much to the surprise of attendees, where Smith spoke on the new tech that digitally de-aged him:

"I’m 50 years old now, and I don’t know that I would have had the experience to play a 23-year-old me," he joked.

Gemini Man is set to make us see double on October 11.