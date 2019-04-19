Toro Y Moi Bathes In Midnight's Lights In Late Night 'Freelance' Performance

(Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Toro Y Moi bought funk and grace to the dim lights on the stage of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Basked in a deep red and blue glow, he performed "Freelance." The metallic performance was mystifying and magical and a great way to end the night.

"Freelance" is groovy and sensual and illegal to perform during the daytime because of how well its suited for 2AM car rides. It makes sense that the lights are low, the colored lights are piercing, and there are only a few backup musicians on stage with Toro Y Moi. But it's not simple by the slightest. Toro Y Moi's voice is warped beyond measure and it adds to the disorientating feel like you're inside of a kaleidoscope without the crazy mix of colors and shapes swirling around. Toro Y Moi waltzes around stage majestically, his feet seldom staying in one second for too long. He casts a spell upon the audience at the show and at home. You won't want to leave this hazy world explored over the course of four minutes. It feels so close, yet so far away.

"Freelance " appears on Toro Y Moi's latest album, Outer Peace which came out in January.

Check out the mesmerizing performance up above.