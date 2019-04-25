The show returns for its second season on May 23

A Teen Mom Duo Is Getting Inked On How Far Is Tattoo Far?

Fancing seeing you here.

MTV's How Far Is Tattoo Far? will return on May 23, and a brand-new promo has revealed that a pair of this season's participants are no strangers to the network. In the clip, below, Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton from Teen Mom OG are shown amid the mayhem.

Yes, mayhem. As seen in the promo, Season 2 of the show -- which puts relationships to the ultimate test of trust by asking friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other that won’t be revealed until after they’ve been permanently inked -- has plenty of gasps, tears and even an f-bomb.

Cheyenne and Cory aren't the only familiar faces getting inked this season: Other celebrity participants will include Codi Butts and Kirk Medas from MTV Floribama Shore, Zach Holmes and Chad Tepper from Too Stupid to Die, Tony Raines from The Challenge: Final Reckoning and Alyssa Giacone from Real World: Skeletons, and Kailah Casillas from Final Reckoning.

Watch the clip to see exactly what's going down, then be sure to catch the return of How Far Is Tattoo Far? -- hosted by Nico Tortorella and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- on Thursday, May 23 at 9/8c.