Tandy Explores Her Past In This Haunting Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Exclusive Clip

On her quest for justice, Tandy has been known to act on impulse — to act first, ask questions later. Or, as actor Olivia Holt told us ahead of this season of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, "She doesn't stop at 'no.' She wants an answer for everything, and she also wants to do what is right." As such, she has a lot in common with Mayhem, a vigilante who means well but doesn't always go about things in the most moral of ways.

In this week's episode, titled "Rabbit Hold," Mayhem and Tandy get even closer, as the two take a haunting look into Tandy's past — and MTV News has an exclusive clip from one devastating scene in particular. (One that's made all the more chilling by singer Galia Arad's cover of Britney Spears's "...Baby One More Time.")

Season 1 established that Tandy's father wasn't the good guy she always thought he was. He didn't die a martyr. And this clip brings her closer to understanding the man she barely knew — and the kind of emotional trauma he inflicted on Tandy's mother, leaving her to care for baby Tandy while he put in hours at shady oil company Roxxon Corp. Tandy's relationship with her mother has always been strained, but exploring her past like this could bring them closer.

Though, Tandy's willingness to trust Mayhem is still dangerous, especially considering that Mayhem will take down anyone who stands in her way — even if that person is Tyrone, who already told Tandy that he's not down with Mayhem's "shoot first, ask questions later" approach. But Tandy wants answers; she's on her quest to find out more about the human trafficking ring, and Mayhem is the only one who's really listening to her.

Whether that fractures Tandy and Tyrone's partnership, well, we'll have to wait and see when the episode airs Thursday, April 18.