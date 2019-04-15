Madonna Is A Secret Spy Named Madame X In New Album Trailer

YouTube/Madonna

Her forthcoming LP of the same name will be her first in four years

Madonna has returned! The legendary singer is a globe-traveling secret agent for a nefarious corporation, her face the same composition as a stone in the trailer for Madame X, a new album that's set to drop. It's a hell of an announcement that signals the theatricality the world loves from Madonna. Her return is sure to be a grand one. There's a snippet of music in here to give you just a taste.

The video, titled "Welcome to the World of Madame X," is a minute long and paints a picture of this spy-thriller world where The Bourne Identity meets Salt. Madonna has many faces and many names and wears some leather gloves that hint at nefarious intentions. Our favorite look is the suit and eyepatch combo. It's very Bond villainous and lets us know that Madame X will be an extravagant adventure. Something well worth the wait. The snippet of chilling vocals played at the beginning could be an indicator of the direction that the album will go.

Madame X follows Madonna's 2015 album Rebel Heart. It's finally time to revisit the heroic singer's world. Things are moved around this time for the better, designed to intrigue. For now, all we have is a snippet to latch on to; that, and a trailer of looks and identities. Madame X will be a mysterious return to form.

