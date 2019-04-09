Tyler Posey, KJ Apa, And More Star In Netflix's Coming-Of-Age Movie, The Last Summer

YouTube/Netflix

Just in time for summer, Netflix is giving us the coming-of-age movie of our dreams. The first trailer for The Last Summer dropped Tuesday (April 9), featuring a behemoth cast that includes KJ Apa, Tyler Posey, Maia Mitchell, Halston Sage, Sosie Bacon, Jacob Latimore, and so many more.

The flick will show a series of intersecting stories that follow a group of recent high school grads entering their last summer before heading off to college. It's a time for everyone to decide which relationships they'll leave in their hometowns and which they'll hold onto as they embark on the next stage of their lives.

Based on the trailer, the groupings are Apa and Mitchell in a last-chance relationship, and Latimore, Sage, and Posey in a love triangle. A secret between the former couple makes things tense as the summer moves forward, and the latter is already dramatic for obvious reasons — made even more so by the fact that Posey plays a hot baseball player for the Cubs.

Check out the trailer above. The Last Summer hits Netflix May 3.