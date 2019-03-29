Zendaya And Drake's Euphoria Gets Its First Moody Teaser

Twitter/HBO

The first teaser for Zendaya and Drake's TV team-up has dropped, and to be honest, HBO's Euphoria looks anything but euphoric — unless your idea of the sensation is less of a joyous bliss and more of a gritty, coming-of-age haze.

The 24-second preview sifts through close-up shots of Zendaya's red- or blue-lit face and a series of other ambiguous moments plucked straight out of teen life — carnival rides, parties, and football games. About midway through the clip, things pick up to a dizzying compilation of hookups, pole dancing, and mask-wearing, all emulating the deep moodiness that comes with moving through life during high school.

But it's all good, as Zendaya voices in the only line in the teaser, "This is the feeling I have been searching for my entire life." Check it out above.

Based on the Israeli show of the same name, Euphoria is executive produced by Drake and features a stellar cast including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, and Hunter Schafer. It is expected to premiere on HBO sometime this year.