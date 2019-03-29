Miley Cyrus Is Channeling Hannah Montana With A Set Of Throwback Clips

Getty Images

She’s giving us the best of both worlds.

Miley Cyrus took to social media with a series of posts that found her sporting a familiar blonde hairstyle and bringing back the role that catapulted her to stardom: Hannah Montana.

"You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided to just be Hannah forever," Cyrus said in one of her first clips, tossing her hair back and forth and showing off her new look. "She was getting a lot of press this week — thanks to me."

"The best of both worlds, like when you take an upper and a downer at the same time," Cyrus quipped, bringing a decidedly adult lilt to her previously kid-friendly role.

Honestly, we're kind of here for a grown-up Hannah Montana, though.

The singer's long golden locks had fans claiming she had been sporting a wig to bring back, which Cyrus shot down.

"No! All me," she commented on Instagram. "Who's wigless and shook? YOU!"

Not only did she sing along to the show’s iconic theme song, but she took some time out to bop to the Migos hit “Hannah Montana.”

Of course, this is a much less polished and preppy Hannah than we would have ever seen during her Disney days, as Cyrus captioned one photo, “Hannah is punk now!”

Because Miley is obviously enjoying being as extra as she can possibly be with the throwback videos and pictures, she also posted photos of herself side-by-side as Hannah Montana in 2009 versus today, proclaiming "I WIN! #10YearChallenge." Honestly, we can hardly tell the difference, girl.

It’s been 13 years since Hannah Montana debuted on the Disney Channel back in March 2006, Miley has been celebrating the milestone in style.

The clips have prompted some to question whether she could be bringing the massively popular character back for some sort of new series or appearance, and it's safe to say fans can't get enough of her latest clips.

But it looks like she's just being Miley. The new look doesn't appear to have any real connection to a Hannah Montana comeback or anything. Just know this: if Miley happens to bring Hannah back in any capacity for some sort of tour, reunion show, anything – we're going to be first in line. Count on that!