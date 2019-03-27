Angelina Jolie Might Take Over The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

WireImage

It looks like another big star is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Multiple outlets report that Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in The Eternals, one of the films in the works for the post-Avengers: Endgame slate.

Details on the script, written by Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo, are painfully limited — as in, we know next to nothing outside of what the comic books have taught us about the super-powered and near-immortal Eternals and their monstrous enemies, the Deviants, all of whom were created by the cosmic Celestials. Chloe Zhao will direct.

It's not known exactly which role Jolie is eyeing, but as Collider points out, The Eternals is expected to feature the franchise's first openly gay superhero, reportedly to be played by an openly gay actor. Perhaps Jolie — who has previously spoken about her bisexuality and who later vowed not to marry now-ex Brad Pitt until same-sex marriage was legalized — was enticed by the idea of being part of the historic movie moment.

Alas, as usual, Marvel is remaining tight-lipped on the reports and everything else surrounding the project, so all we can do is wait for the future of the MCU to become clearer after Endgame's highly anticipated release this April.