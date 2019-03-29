Bop Shop: Songs From Sky Ferreira, Foster The People, Szjerdene, And More

Foster The People: "Style"

"Style" finds Foster singing with the swagger and bravado that we all wish we had. It's almost as if he set out to channel Adam and the Ants's "Stand and Deliver" with a clearer verse delivery than we've ever heard from the band. There's a confidence that slices through the sleazy synths and beckons you to sway along with all the confidence you summon up when you sing in the shower, or in an empty hallway to hear your voice echo. The end of the second verse is when I know the track's anthemic vibes ramp up to a fever pitch: "Well, the sweetest revenge is being set free / You can't take it from me, yeah."

"Style" isn't a song so much as a realm I'm immediately transported to, where the song isn't just blaring from my car stereo as I cruise into the supermarket parking lot with my stunner shades on. Instead, I'm the star of my own music video, strutting down the street with a growing legion of fans behind me, swinging a bat and beckoning to all comers: "Don't like me? Good. Take me out in style." The world's looking at me – and I don't care. "If you're gonna love me, love me in style," Foster proclaims near the end, and I can envision a sly grin etching itself across my face as I'm lifted off the ground, much like Björk at the end of her "It's Oh So Quiet" video. My hair billows around me as I'm clad in a Saint Laurent leather jacket, Insta-worthy makeup, and a mischievous glint in my eye. This could be my last night on Earth, but I'm going to go down the same way I lived: fabulously. —Brittany Vincent