The Clueless Cast Got Back Together, and Fans Are Totally Buggin'

Getty Images

The stars of the iconic '90s flick Clueless met up for the first time in years during a panel at Saturday's (March 23) Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

And if you think fans weren't going crazy over seeing their faves coming together once more, ugh. As if! The panel, billed as a "once in a lifetime" event, was filmed in its entirety and posted to YouTube, thankfully for those of us who couldn't make it.

Alicia Silverstone (Cher Horowitz), Paul Rudd (Josh Lucas), Donald Faison (Murray Duvall), and Breckin Meyer (Travis Birkenstock) met up ahead of the movie's 25th anniversary in July during C2E2 at the "Clueless Reunion Panel."

The hour-long panel found Clueless stars chatting it up about their experience with the movie and later on opening the floor with

"I loved playing Cher," gushed Silverstone during the panel. "It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun. I didn't know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn't, like, how I lived my life."

The group also paid a sweet tribute to late co-star Brittany Murphy, who passed away in December 2009 at the age of 32, with Meyer calling her "ridiculously talented."

"Ridiculously talented," Meyer said. "Like, you see her in Clueless and then you watch 8 Mile, and you're like, 'That's the same person?' She was a sweet person, too. She was just always so smiley and sweet."

Following the panel, Silverstone and the rest of "the homies" posted some fun snaps to Instagram, celebrating the time they spent together all these years later, and it certainly looks like they're still very close, despite having been apart over the years.

"So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_aison and @breckinmeyer!" wrote Silverstone. "They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2"

You can check out the full panel above, but nothing compares to watching Clueless for the first time. So if you haven't seen it, be sure to rectify that.

We're just relieved to see that the reunion wasn't a full-on Monet or something like that — you know, like a painting. From far away, it's OK, but up close it's a big old mess.