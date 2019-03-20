Armie Hammer Isn't Sure He Really Wants A Call Me By Your Name Sequel

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Just because we all really want a Call Me By Your Name sequel doesn't mean we're gonna get it.

Director Luca Guadagnino has been talking about making a follow-up to his 2017 movie starring Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, and a peach, offering hints here and there about a story that takes place a few years after the first film's story. But it seems like there are still a few missing pieces to the puzzle.

Namely, Hammer himself, who recently expressed doubts that a sequel would be the best thing for all of us. His comments came during a chat with Vulture while promoting is new film, Hotel Mumbai.

"I'm sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment," he said. "I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?"

In case it wasn't totally clear that he's feeling very conflicted by the thought of continuing Elio and Oliver's story, Hammer added that if the script is great and Chalamet and Guadagnino are both on board, "I’d be an asshole to say no... But at the same time, I’m like, that was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave it alone?"

And in one final blow, Hammer — although he said earlier in the conversation that there have been "really loose conversations" — admitted he hasn't been a part of any explicit talks surrounding a second film. "I’m not sure that it was ever really definitely going to happen. People just seemed so excited about it that we were like, 'Oh, yeah, fuck it! We’ll do it, sure!'"

It sounds like all along, we were just trying to will something into existence that wasn't really there. As the actor himself noted, "It’s not real until it is."

Regardless of whether a movie happens, the literary sequel to Call Me By Your Name — Find Me by André Aciman — will be hitting bookshelves this October.