Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, And More Join Jennifer Lopez's Wall Street Stripper Movie

Getty Images

Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles have joined Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu's upcoming movie, Hustlers, about a group of Wall Street strippers in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

In the movie, the former strip club employees join together and devise a plan to steal tens of thousands of dollars from their wealthy clientele. The story shines a light on how the financial crisis trickled down from the Wall Street businessmen to the dancers they had patronized. Lorene Scafaria, who wrote Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, wrote and will direct the project.

The movie is inspired by a New York Magazine article titled "The Hustlers at Scores." The opener of Jessica Pressler's 2015 story reads, "Here's a modern Robin Hood story for you: a few strippers who stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men and gave to, well, themselves."

This will mark Cardi B's movie debut, although given the subject matter, she might actually have more experience for the project than the other actresses on board. Before she was topping music charts and winning Grammys, Cardi was a stripper — and she's since made it one of her missions to get people to respect workers in the trade. "Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain," she told Cosmopolitan in her April 2018 cover story.

Of course, J. Lo is the most recent recipient of the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, which honored the decades she spent finding new and visually exciting ways to show off her flawless moves as she churned out hit after hit.

Meanwhile, Reinhart has Dark Betty to turn to, her Riverdale alter-ego who explored her sexuality in ways that girl next door Betty Cooper never could.

With a tight story and an even tighter cast, this movie's excellence is all but guaranteed.