Drake and Josh Are Reuniting For An ‘Exciting’ New Project

Getty Images

Well, we never thought that it'd be so simple, but Drake Bell and Josh Peck found a way to work together again.

Before you get your hopes up, though, it problem isn't the reboot you had in mind, but the pair are working on something new. Bell described the new project as "not exactly Drake & Josh" in an interview with E! Online at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"Josh and I have been talking. He's come up with some cool ideas. And, yeah, I can't really go into exactly what we're doing, but it's going to be really cool and exciting. I'm really excited to do it," Bell said.

But it won't just be any old remake, or some sort of “college days” prospect like you might imagine for the pair.

"It has to be something cool; it has to be something creative,” said Bell. “I think we've come up with something that's a little bit more creative and a little more exciting," he said.

Previously, Bell and Peck were spotted hanging outside the Viacom office in Los Angeles. JustJared caught them in the middle of what looked like a business meeting, not just some random chatter. It looks like that was basically a prophecy of what was to come, after all.

We’ve known the guys have been amenable to some type of revival for a while. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Bell enthusiastically talked up the idea of some sort of reboot, saying he’d “go back in a second.”

“There was something special about the show," he said. "I am in touch with everybody on the show!”

That's great news, though we haven't heard anything from the others on the show. There’s no word on whether co-stars like Miranda Cosgrove, who played Drake’s little sister Megan, will be joining Bell and Peck for their new project. But we have seen Cosgrove team up with Peck in the past for a special clip masterminded by YouTuber David Dobrik.

Both of the guys have changed so much over the years, but then so have their viewers. It’s been a long time since their comedy aired on Nick — can you believe it’s been since 2004?! — but it looks like the time is right for our two fave funny men to reunite for more of the same laughs they brought us 15 years ago – albeit in a different package.

The last time Drake and Josh teamed up in any official capacity was back in 2015, when they met up on the Fox comedy series Grandfathered. So, yeah. It's high time for them to make something new.

Whatever the duo may be working on, we can't wait to see them back together again. It's been far too long. And while they may not be bringing a Drake & Josh revival for the fans, whatever it is sounds like it's going to be well worth the wait.