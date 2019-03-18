Marvel Studios

The Infamous Thanos Snap Could Have Been in Avengers: Endgame Instead

The moment of Avengers: Infinity War that got everyone talking is still a hot topic of discussion in 2019.

As it turns out, the "Thanos snap" scene could have, in fact, been saved for Avengers: Endgame.

You know the one. You've probably even seen the meme "Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good..." or some variation thereof around the internet. By the end of Infinity War, Thanos has collected the Infinity Stones for his immensely powerful Infinity Gauntlet. He destroys 50% of all life in the universe. With a simple snap of his fingers, Thanos (SPOILER ALERT!) wiped out half of the universe's population.

Giphy

One by one, familiar heroes fell, including some of our favorite, like Spider-Man himself, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, and others. It was a tremendous blow for Marvel fans, watching beloved characters fade away to nothing.

According to Avengers: Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely, that infamous scene could actually have happened as the big opening scene for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame instead of as the cap for Infinity War. Just think — we'd all still be blissfully unaware of the chaos about to unfold right about now... at least until Endgame's debut, anyway.

"We had so much story in those early drafts of Infinity War that, if anything, we thought we maybe shouldn’t do the Snap until the end of act one of Endgame,” said Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely, speaking to Empire.

In the end, it was Marvel's Kevin Feige who pushed for the devastating ending that had Marvel fans and moviegoers shaking their heads in disbelief. He discussed the ending with co-writer Stephen McFeely, eventually pushing in a "shocking" direction.

"We talked about that ending for years and years and years," continued McFeely. "It was the reason to adapt Infinity Gauntlet. What was the most shocking thing we could do? End the movie with The Snap."

Of course, with this being one of the most "shocking" things the writing team could do for Infinity War, that has us concerned about what's up next for Endgame.

Luckily, we don't have to agonize over what might happen for too long, as Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26.