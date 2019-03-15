Sam Smith Opens Up About Being Non-Binary In A Revealing New Interview

Getty Images

Sam Smith has opened up about his gender identity in a conversation that's "completely changed" his life.

The singer did so on the debut episode of the Instagram show I Weigh Interviews, hosted by The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil. The 26-year-old revealed to Jamil that he identifies as "non-binary," explaining, "When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, 'Fuck, that is me.'"

Smith — who still opts for male pronouns presently — said that he has embraced a genderqueer identity after overcoming the "wall" that he used to face when thinking about his gender identity and sexuality.

"Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender," Smith explained. "You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That's how I take it — I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — it’s all on the spectrum."

He continued, "I've always been very free in terms of thinking about my sexuality, so I've just tried to change that into my thoughts on gender as well."

In the candid interview, Smith also dug deep about his body image issues, which he says have been with him "from since I can remember, like since I was a baby." As a kid, he was bullied after developing "breasts" from an excess of estrogen — which, he added, is not an uncommon problem among young men. At 12 years old, he had liposuction to help him control his weight.

"I had liposuction, I was 12 years old," Smith revealed. "At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn't really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn't figured out my relationship with food, so it didn't really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal."

Later in the interview, the "Dancing With a Stranger" singer admitted that he still struggles with his weight today, saying, "It's the basis of all my sadness. Literally everything I've ever been sad about is my weight. I struggle with it every day."

After the interview premiered on Friday (March 15), Smith tweeted that his interview with Jamil "completely changed" his life. Kudos to the two of them for bringing awareness to gender identity and body image issues — hopefully it sparks more conversations of its kind.