Higher Brothers Put Money In Motion In 'Flexing So Hard' Video

YouTube/88rising

This is what happens when you throw your own warehouse party

A few weeks ago, MTV News had Higher Brothers, China's biggest hip-hop group, play a little game called "Dive In." We asked them to name some of their favorite rappers and recount wild fan stories from their live shows — and naturally, we wanted to know about a time when the members behind a song called "Flexing So Hard" had, in fact, flexed so hard.

The responses from MaSiWei, DZKnow, Psy.P, and Melo were candid, spanning cars and watches, but on Thursday (March 14), we got an even more candid look at what it looks like when Higher Brothers flex so hard via their dynamic, cash- and four wheeler-filled new music video for the song of the same name. It's a blast.

Throughout the three minutes here, the quartet hardly ever stay still, rapping and riding around a gigantic warehouse space that they make entirely their own. The clip was directed by Kid Art, who also recently helmed the expensive, beautifully destructive video for Drake and Meek Mill's all-star collab "Going Bad."

Last month, Higher Brothers released a new album called Five Stars that features Soulja Boy, ScHoolboy Q, J.I.D., Rich Brian, Ski Mask the Slump God, Denzel Curry, and more guests. They pop up across its 14 songs that range from airy and light to trappy and bold. And just last week, they released a clip for "Top," their Soulja Boy collab, that plays more like a video game than a traditional music video.

You can experience all the flexing in the new music video above. Then watch MTV News dive in with Higher Brothers below.