A Friends Reunion Could 'Only Disappoint' According To Its Co-Creator

With all the revivals and reboots floating around in the air today, you might still be secretly hoping for a Friends revival.

Well, according to the show's co-creator Marta Kauffman, you should just give up. Friends is over, and its never coming back.

Kauffman, who also served as the show's executive producer, saw fit to kill everyone's hopes and dreams in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, where she said once and for all that a reunion or revival just isn't going to happen. Why? Kauffman went into that, too.

"One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family," she explained. "It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us."

She joked about a potential name for a reunion episode, which could follow the classic sitcom's normal title naming conventions, suggested "The One Where Everyone's Disappointed." We happen to know legions of fans who would potentially disagree with that train of thought, thank you very much.

The show's "doing just fine" now, she continued. "A reunion could only disappoint." of course, she's referring to the many reruns airing at any given time and the legions of viewers who tune in via Netflix to stream the show, 25 years after it originally debuted in 1994.

"It’s a comfort-food show," she said of the classic series. "These are trying times, and certain people want the comfort food rather than the difficult, mean-spirited kind of show. It’s warm, it’s cozy, (the characters) love each other. What’s not to love about that?"

That's our point! More of Friends could only be a good thing if it were written the right way, after all. But unfortunately, it looks like Kauffman is more concerned about her work as co-creator on Netflix's Grace and Frankie at the moment. And while stars like Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) have joked about possible revivals in the past, revealing that they're possibly interested in returning, it looks like it's finally time to move on.

Friends will always be there for us, though. And we'll be there for it too.