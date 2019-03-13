BTS And Noted K-pop Fan Emma Stone Are Headed To Saturday Night Live

Getty Images

What goes better than BTS and Saturday Night Live? Emma Stone, K-Pop fan, BTS, and Saturday Night Live, of course.

The two will be hitting an upcoming April episode of SNL at the same time, during which Emma Stone is pegged to host with BTS appearing as the episode's musical guests.

The official Saturday Night Live Twitter account posted an image of the show's upcoming schedule, and the pic unveiled Sandra Oh's hosting debut scheduled for March 30 in tandem with musical guest Tame Impala, as well as Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles. Great news, of course.

But what really caught fans' eyes (especially the BTS ARMY's) was April's lineup: BTS and Emma Stone. On April 13. At the same. Damn. Time.

This is a historical performance for BTS, as this will mark the first time a K-pop group has performed on SNL — which means the massively popular group can tick off another box on their "making history" checklist. Not only did they become the first K-pop group to have one of their singles debut in the Billboard Top 40, but they also have a massive following who's been behind them every step of the way, around the world, who are absolutely freaking out about this upcoming performance. And let's not forget, BTS' album, Love Yourself: Tear, was also nominated for a Grammy.

On April 12, right before they descend upon SNL, BTS will release their new album MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, the followup to their massively successful Love Yourself trilogy. It's a great time to be a BTS fan, as the band will then embark on their U.S. stadium tour.

Meanwhile, Stone is a known K-pop fan, and we stan. In 2015, she appeared on an episode of Conan, where she first confessed her love for Korean pop, namedropping girl groups 2NE1 and Girls Generation as a couple of her favorites from the scene. Conan even went so far as to share a clip of 2NE1's single "I Am The Best" to give audiences a taste of what they'd been missing.

"It's a global phenomenon," she told Conan O'Brien. "It's beyond excellent. It's the best thing you've ever seen. I don't even know how to describe it, it's just so addictive," she gushed.

Since the two will be appearing on the show at the same time, we're hoping for some sort of sketch where they can come together. It'll be insane seeing Stone's K-pop aspirations come true, and who wouldn't want to live vicariously through her?

Start counting down the days, ARMY. Bangtan are about to continue enacting their plans for world domination, and no one's going to be able to stop it.