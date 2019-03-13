Anne Hathaway Mingles With Muppets In Upcoming Sesame Street Musical

Getty Images

Anne Hathaway doesn't need you to tell her how to get to Sesame Street. Girl already knows — she's starring in a musical inspired by the classic kids' TV show, after all.

The actress will be joining the as-yet-untitled Sesame Street flick, which is scheduled to begin shooting this June. Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel will be helming the picture, while Kings of Summer's Chris Galletta is handling the screenplay. This will be the third time Sesame Street has hit the big screen, and with Hathaway involved, possibly the best.

But what's a Sesame Street movie without the Muppets that make it so memorable? Don't worry, they'll be there in full force. The film is expected to include mainstays like Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Oscar the Grouch, to name a few. And you can't forget about longtime residents like Grover, Bert and Ernie, or even Big Bird's pal Snuffy!

Unfortunately, despite the fact that we know the Sesame Street regulars will be making appearances in the movie, we don't really have any sort of idea what it's about just yet. But Hathaway is no stranger to the neighborhood. In 2007, she appeared in the Sesame Street holiday special Elmo's Christmas Countdown singing "I Want A Snuffleupagus for Christmas" with Big Bird and Snuffy himself.

And we know she has the pipes to fuel a musical — she took home an Academy Award in 2013 for her role as Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables. It'll be fun to hear her belting whatever tunes are in store for the upcoming kids' flick. Plus, judging by her demeanor here in the holiday clip, she's the perfect, jovial duet partner for Big Bird.

Hopefully we'll get more news about who's rounding out the cast soon, so Hathaway and her Muppet friends will have some folks to sing with. Meanwhile, the Sesame Street movie is slated to hit theaters on January 15, 2021.