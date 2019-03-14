DJ Pauly D And Vinny Might Not Be Bachelor Bros For Long

The bachelor life might be a distant memory for our favorite buddies DJ Pauly D and Vinny, because the lovable Jersey bros are about to look for "twice the love" on MTV.

"Will you accept these bros?" a tuxedo-clad Vin, with an equally dressed-up Pauly by his side, poses as he extends a special red, white and green guido rose in the teaser for their brand-new show Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, above. Looking just like the main guys (and gals) from the ABC series in those pre-season promos -- with a Paulinny twist. Like the aforementioned flower doubling as a weight during GTL.

The reality dating series -- premiering on April 11 -- will feature the MTV duo vying for the affections of the contestants while the gals face off against one another, hoping to avoid the rose elimination ceremony. The boys may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for -- making this a reality-dating show unlike any other.

Who will win the guys' hearts? And will Pauly D and Vinny find a double shot at love? Check out the clip, stay with MTV News for more programming updates and don't miss the series debut on Thursday, April 11!