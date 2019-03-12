Disastrous Duos: These Are The 8 Biggest Partner Implosions In Challenge History

Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston may have to change their tune: In The Challenge world, it takes two to make the nightmare — not the dream — so real.

On the latest installment of War of the Worlds, which has arranged veteran and newbie players into teams of two, one duo in particular found itself on less-than-solid ground. The day’s game “Tired Out” challenged teams to transport a series of hulking tires across a barren wasteland, and while teams like Cara/Theo and Nany/Turbo took off like bullets, others like Da’Vonne/Bear showed signs of slowing down as the mission got more taxing.

Eventually, Bear showed his claws, lashed out at Da’Vonne, and quit the challenge out of frustration.

“This challenge is so hard over time, especially with the heat and me getting very annoyed -- dangerous cocktail,” he said. And he made the point even clearer with a second breakdown at his unsurprising, subsequent meeting with the Tribunal. Da’Vonne tried to calm him down, but it was no use.

“Bear is the biggest sore loser I’ve ever witnessed,” Ninja Natalie said.

Still, in the scope of the series’ history, he certainly wasn’t the first, and his collapse was just the most recent in a long line of partner disasters. Take a look at the most fiery Challenge implosions below, tell us if there’s a memorable one we missed and be sure to keep tuning in to The Challenge: War of the Worlds.