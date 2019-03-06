Netflix's Someone Great Trailer Sprinkles Rom-Coms with Some Millennial Truths

Netflix

If three's a trend then it's official: The trendiest trope in rom-coms right now is loving yourself. After What Men Want and Isn't It Romantic touted the idea that no person needs another person to feel whole, here comes Netflix's Someone Great to really drive the point home.

"I always wanted to see a romantic comedy where a woman chooses herself," the movie's writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote on Twitter. "So I made one."

Bolstered by music from Lizzo and Post Precious, the trailer introduces Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), an aspiring music journalist who just landed her dream job and decides to make the move from New York to San Francisco to accept it. The only problem is her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) isn't as excited about her huge opportunity, and instead opts to end their relationship.

Heartbroken, single, and pushing 30, Jenny calls upon her two best friends, Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow), to turn her anguish into one last adventure in the city she calls home.

Not only is this flick set to be a celebration of female friendship, but if the sub-three-minute preview is any indication, it's going to tell some hilarious millennial truths about getting older. "I leave in a week, and then, I turn 30 — and then I die probably," Jenny tells Erin as she sits pantsless among her pre-moving clutter. At another point, Jenny and her sorrow invent green juice mimosas, which actually is "kind of genius," as Blair puts it.

For more best friend love and funny-because-it's-true jokes, check out the trailer above. Someone Great hits Netflix April 19.