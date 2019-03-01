Maluma Talks New 'HP' Video, His 'Magical' Next Album, And Working With Madonna

"I feel very, very happy right now," says Maluma, and it's impossible not to believe him — you can practically hear him smiling over the phone. The Colombian superstar has been putting the finishing touches on his fourth album, and on Friday (March 1), he officially launched his new era by releasing the video for lead single "HP." Directed by Nuno Gomes, it's a colorful explosion of positive vibes, and there's plenty more where that came from.

"We wanted to do a very, very colorful video because that's what I'm doing with my next album, 11:11, is showing a lot of happiness, a lot of positive energy," Maluma explained to MTV News. "We wanted to show all these colors and this happiness that I'm going through in my life."

Shot in Miami, the new video takes the song's cheeky message — "HP" is short for "hijueputa," or "son of a bitch"; Maluma explains, "the 'HP' is the douchebag who doesn't respect women" — and sets it against a fun-loving atmosphere. Maluma and his crew ride around Miami in ATVs, throw an outdoor dance party, and chide the douchebags who try to get in their way. Animated effects give the video a quirky touch, and Maluma sets the vibe with an instantly catchy hook about drinking, partying, and letting loose.

While 11:11 doesn't have an official release date yet, Maluma said he's eyeing an "early summer" drop, which should compliment his new music's "very positive" energy.

"This project is special. It has a beautiful, beautiful magic because I feel like I'm reinventing myself. And now that I want to be a global artist, that's what I have to do. I have to keep moving forward," he explained, adding, "I'm doing the music that I really love. So everything is great; I'm growing as an artist and as a human being."

For now, though, Maluma is focused on finishing the album while also carving out time in the studio with other artists. One of those possible collaborators is the one and only Madonna — she recently shared some pics of them in the studio together, though he's tight-lipped about what exactly they're working on.

"Well... we're cooking," he said, laughing. "We're chefs, we love cooking. We were there making some music. I met her at the VMAs and that was a beautiful experience, and then we became friends. ... She invited me to the studio, and yeah, we were there in the lab, cooking some nice things."

Hopefully we'll find out what they whipped up together soon — but you can probably expect more of those feel-good vibes. That's Maluma's wave for 2019, after all.