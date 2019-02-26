Lil Pump Goes To College On Kimmel In Bouncy 'Be Like Me' Performance

YouTube/ABC

Lil Pump told the world in 2017 that he dropped out of school at Harvard to save the rap game. He was 17 years old then, so the statement was clearly a joke, meant to incite the flabbergasted conversation that it did. Now, "Harvard" and "Lil Pump" are synonymous, so for the rapper's new performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, he channeled a college experience for "Be Like Me."

Pump immediately dazzled with his blinding cap and purple gown. Surrounded by cheerleaders, the dropout emcee made his way to the stage and gave a bouncy, friendly live show for the song that features Lil Wayne and appears on his second studio album, aptly titled Harverd Dropout that dropped on Friday. A quartet of marching snares and duet of bass drums joined the show for a supporting drumline experience that packed the show with a nearly collegiate atmosphere.

Pump actually will not be the commencement speaker for the 2019 Harvard graduating class, but just the thought of the 18-year-old rapper giving wise words to young adults at one of the most prestigious schools in the United States created a hilarious rumor earlier this week. Maybe after the school's academic board sees this performance, they'll reconsider the rapper in favor of their currently scheduled speaker, Angela Merkel.

Watch the academic performance above.