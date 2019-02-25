Rami Malek Ends His Best Actor Speech With A Sweet Nod To Girlfriend Lucy Boynton

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After taking home the Best Actor statuettes at the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and the SAG Awards, Rami Malek has completed a wildly successful awards season run by winning the coveted honor at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Besting his colleagues Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Malek headed home with the Oscar for Best Actor freshly engraved with his own name for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

As soon as his name was announced, the shocked actor turned to his on-screen and real-life love, Lucy Boynton, and gave her a big, passionate kiss. She quickly checked his face for makeup smears before sending Malek to the main stage, where the first words to coherently stumble out of his mouth as he surveyed the audience were, "Oh, my God."

The consummate professional quickly tightened up, thanking his mom, his family, and his late father. "My dad didn't get to see me do any of this, but I think he's looking down on me right now," he sweetly said.

Malek briefly interrupted the sentimental moment with some housekeeping, thanking Fox, Queen, and everyone who worked on the movie — then turned back to the bigger picture. "We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant who lived his life just unapologetically himself, and the fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this," Malek said. "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I'm a first-generation American and part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It is something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

The actor closed out his monumental speech with something else he will treasure for the rest of his life — his relationship with the Mary Austin to his Freddie Mercury. "Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."

Career accolades and true love? Don't stop him now.