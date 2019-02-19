Michael B. Jordan, Elsie Fisher, And More Snubbed Actors To Present At The Oscars

Getty Images/FilmMagic

Michael B. Jordan and Elsie Fisher may not have gotten those Oscars nominations we had all been hoping for, but they will definitely be hitting the stage at the Academy Awards. Both actors have joined the impressive list of presenters for the 91st ceremony this Sunday (February 24).

Other newly announced members of the Hollywood elite tasked with presenting one of the 24 categories (all to be televised!) are Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Paul Rudd and Crazy Rich Asians's Michelle Yeoh.

They round out the funky mix of long-established and still-rising stars previously announced as presenters, including Chadwick Boseman, Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Tessa Thompson, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, and Sarah Paulson.

It's no secret that the Oscars have been struggling to get their act together (literally) this year, but in a statement, show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss said that this group of presenters will "bring excitement, momentum and elements of surprise" to the show. Whether one of those surprises is MBJ recreating his most thirst-inducing Black Panther moments remains to be seen.