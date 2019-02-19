Can You Spot Pete Davidson In The Dirt Trailer?

Netflix/Jake Giles Netter

We are in the age of the rock biopic, and the next global sensation to grace our screens will be '80s glam metal rockers, Mötley Crüe. The first trailer for Netflix's The Dirt reveals an uncensored view of Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil's chaotic, drug-fueled rise to becoming one of the best-selling bands in history.

Starring Douglas Booth, Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly), Iwan Rheon, and Daniel Webber, the trailer opens with a runaway, a kid drummer, an old man, and a cover band singer coming together to play epic, stadium-sized performances on intimate club stages. Their anarchic energy is an immediate hit, landing them on the front page of then-influential alt news source L.A. Weekly and getting them noticed by Elektra Records A&R salesman Tom Zutaut (played by Pete Davidson). Soon after, the band's name is in lights in front of packed arenas.

But eventually, their "Wild Side" lifestyle catches up to them. Neil gets into a drunk-driving accident that leads to a vehicular manslaughter charge, Lee's tumultuous relationship with Heather Locklear turns him into gossip rag fodder, and Sixx legally dies for two minutes after a drug overdose. Watch it all unfold in the trailer above.

Jackass executive producer and Bad Grandpa director Jeff Tremaine helms the movie based on Neil Strauss and the Mötley Crüe members' book The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band. The Dirt hits Netflix on March 22.