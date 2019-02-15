Seth Rogen And Charlize Theron's Surprising Chemistry Is A Must-See In First Long Shot Trailer

Philippe Bossé/Lionsgate

Seth Rogen is returning to his romantic comedy sweet spot — more accurately described as a comedic romance — in Long Shot. The politically tinged movie dropped its first trailer on Friday (February 15), showing off the actor's expressive comedy chops and his delightful chemistry with co-star Charlize Theron.

Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, a man who has a chance reunion with his first crush, Charlotte Field (Theron). While Fred grew up to be a political writer, Charlotte grew up to be the U.S. Secretary of State — and that's for all of the states, as the trailer makes clear.

Time has been kind to Fred('s personality) and he charms his childhood babysitter enough that she enlists him to help punch up her campaign speeches as she prepares to run for President. Sparks fly and things heat up while Fred gets to re-know Charlotte for the campaign — but entering a relationship with him could completely derail her chances to serve in the Oval Office. Check out the trailer above.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, and Alexander Skarsgård also appear in Long Shot, which hits theaters May 3.