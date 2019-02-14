This romance is certainly going in more than one direction

After, A Former One Direction Fanfic, Comes To Life With New Trailer

It's a tale as old as time: Good girl falls for bad boy. Bad boy is hiding a dark secret. Good girl's life is forever changed because of it. Love prevails.

Upcoming romance flick After looks to follow that same pattern, and it looks like some seriously delicious eye candy.

The trailer, set to Selena Gomez's sultry "Good For You," follows college student Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) as she leaves home and stumbles through her freshman year. She's a dedicated student and awesome daughter, and she's still dating her high school sweetheart. She's a veritable "good girl" of the highest caliber.

So when she moves out to attend school, college life changes her world significantly. Her sheltered world begins to open up when she comes face to face with the mysterious rebel Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). He's dark. He has tattoos. He wears Ramones t-shirts. Oh yeah. He's a bad boy, alright.

One of Tessa's first encounters with Hardin is at a party where, while playing Spin the Bottle, she's asked to kiss him — and she declines. But there's no denying the magnetism, and we see the two growing closer and closer. The attraction was intense and immediate, apparently, and before she knows it, Tessa is sucked in completely. But that's before she discovers something unexpected about her whirlwind romance with Hardin. Of course, the trailer doesn't reveal what that is, but it certainly looks like he's got some skeletons in his closet (maybe literal ones?).

After is based on a book series of the same name by Anna Todd. Hilariously enough, it began life as One Direction fan fiction published to Wattpad, where it took off with an astronomical amount of monthly readers.

Originally, Hardin Scott was actually Harry Styles. The story was eventually picked up by major publisher Simon & Schuster before being optioned for a movie, and now we get to see the majorly steamy former fanfic play out on the big screen.

The movie, from All This Panic director Jenny Gage, is due out on April 12. In the meantime, we recommend checking out some of the original story via Wattpad. It's definitely a trip.