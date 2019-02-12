Cardi B Deactivated Instagram After Calling Out Her Critics: 'I'm Sick Of This Shit'

Getty Images

Pour one out for Cardi B's Instagram.

Fresh off her historic Grammy win for Best Rap Album — which she sweetly decided to share with Mac Miller — the Invasion of Privacy rapper deactivated her account after receiving an onslaught of backlash. She didn't disappear quietly, though — in a now-deleted video posted before her IG exit, Cardi ripped into detractors who said she didn't deserve the prize.

"It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That's not my style and that's not what I'm with and I don't support that," she began, likely referencing the dig BET made at Nicki Minaj after Sunday's awards show. "However, I've been taking a lot of shit today. I'm seeing a lot of bullshit today and I saw a lot of shit last night, and I'm sick of this shit. I worked hard for my motherfucking album."

She continued, "I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow' and everybody was like, 'Cardi got snubbed.' Now this year's a fucking problem?! My album went two-time platinum."

Defending this year's win, Cardi noted how she "worked her ass off" and spent endless hours in the studio, despite being pregnant with her now-7-month-old daughter, Kulture.

"I locked myself in the studio for three months. Didn't go to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days straight — pregnant!" she explained, reminding fans that she was also facing backlash from people who told her she was "stupid" for having a baby just as her career was taking off.

This isn't the first time Cardi has expunged her Instagram, but her choice to do so this time comes as kind of a shock, after such an epic weekend. For now, at least, we still have her reliably entertaining Twitter account, as well as Offset's IG, which has been doling out fascinating content like footage of Cardi giving birth.