The 9 Most Important Workplace Lessons We Learned From The Hills

All work and no play? It’s unlikely you’d find that adage on the lips of any Hills cast member during the show’s initial 2006 to 2010 run. Still, when it was time to get down to business, Whitney, Heidi, Audrina and the L.A. gang proved they knew how to slip off their party hats, lower their nose to the grindstone and make that coveted SoCal dough.

While the show might have been emblematic of parties at Les Deux and poolside gossip sessions, there’s no denying it taught viewers some valuable lessons about how to navigate (or, in many cases, how not to navigate) the workplace. Whether leading by example at Epic Records or failing to cut the mustard at People’s Revolution, the Hills cast amounted to its own Business for Dummies handbook across its six seasons.

There will be plenty to catch up on when the show returns soon for its New Beginnings installment (starting on June 24), but first, let’s look back at all we learned about the workplace through The Hills.