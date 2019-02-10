Grammys Red Carpet Looks: A Rainbow Of Color From Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, And More

Before the 61st Grammy Awards kicked off, nominees, performers and presenters strolled down the red carpet with a rainbow of looks. From gowns to button-down shirts to sunglasses, every color on the color wheel was represented tonight (February 10) outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. See which celeb owned each color below.

Red: Bebe Rexha

Take the red carpet itself and make it fashion! Bebe Rexha stunned in a silky, smooth red dress that certainly made a statement after the Best New Artist nominee called out designers for refusing to style her body type.

Orange: Hennessy Carolina

Though her sister (and Album of the Year nominee) Cardi B went bold as a literal blue-and-pink flower, Hennessy Carolina went even bolder in a perfectly bright orange gown.

Yellow: Kane Brown

If you're looking to learn how to add a pop of color to complete an outfit, look no further than country singer Kane Brown's red-carpet look. Brown's floral button-down shirt let yellow bloom from under his blazer to make it a stylish night for the Grammys presenter.

Green: Tracee Ellis Ross

If this year's Grammy's host Alicia Keys needs any tips, two-time American Music Awards host Tracee Ellis Ross could probably offer some strong advice. Turns out she can teach folks how to rock a pretty green look on the carpet, too!

Blue: Shawn Mendes

Though his recently pierced ear got people talking, performer Shawn Mendes brought navy blue to the carpet – always a safe primary color to bounce off the night's bright red carpet.

Purple: H.E.R.

While Best New Artist nominee H.E.R. blended colors like red, blue, and purple in a full-length ensemble, there was no hiding the purple shade of her sunglasses on the carpet. Only time will tell if H.E.R.'s night will be as strong as her flawless look.

Pink: Camila Cabello

Arriving early to the red carpet before opening the Grammys, Camila Cabello quite literally sparkled in a pink dress that hugged her from head to toe. For anyone who's drawn inspiration from a disco ball, Cabello is living their dream.

Black: Alessia Cara

Last year's Best New Artist winner Alessia Cara rocked a bold red lip alongside a floral, lacy black dress. Cara will be presenting at the Grammys tonight after dropping her sophomore album late last year.

Silver: Dua Lipa

Best New Artist nominee Dua Lipa matched her silver necklace to her beautiful silver dress, an apporpriately glitzy look for music's biggest night.