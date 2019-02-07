Alicia Keys Gets A Grammys Pep Talk In Updated 'Shallow' Cover With James Corden

When done correctly, song parodies can be great tributes to the original work. Thanks to Alicia Keys and James Corden, A Star Is Born's star track now has one of the best out there – and it's all about the Grammys.

Keys joined Corden on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night (February 6), treating viewers to a hilarious parody of A Star Is Born's "Shallow," complete with rewritten lyrics about the 2019 Grammys. With the songstress seated at the piano, she belted out one of the funniest versions of the song we've heard so far, thanks to a little help from Corden himself.

The song swapped in lyrics about Keys asking Corden for advice hosting the show, which he has done twice now. She'll be taking over hosting duties for this year's show, during which Lady Gaga will be performing the hit A Star Is Born tune. This pitch-perfect duet set the stage quite well for Sunday's big event and offered plenty of giggles as well.

“Tell me something, Keys, I hear you’re set to host this year’s Grammys,” Corden sang, taking the place of Bradley Cooper's trademark Jackson Maine croon. Keys responded, "Didn’t you host it twice? Maybe you could give me some advice."

Keys even went in on her own run much like Gaga's in the middle of the song, belting out and harmonizing along with Corden, throwing in a smidge of her hit "Girl On Fire" for a bit of a remix.

"Comfy shoes. After four hours, you'll find yourself drinking cheap booze," Corden joked. "Try not to be scared. Act like you've been there."

"You know I've won 15 times," Keys sang back with a grin, much to the crowd's delight. She's not just flexin' – Keys won her first few Grammys in 2001 with "Fallin'," which took Song of the Year, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Song that year. Her debut album, Songs In A Minor, took Best R&B Album, and she's been racking up the awards ever since.

This clip is definitely one of the best ways to get us amped for the Grammys (as if we weren't already). We can't wait to see Alicia Keys totally kill it as host. Luckily, there are only a few days left until the biggest night in music.