Yep, The Sun Is Also a Star Trailer Is Gonna Make You Cry

Warner Bros. Pictures

Looking for your next Kleenex-worthy love story?

Warner Bros. just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming flick The Sun Is Also a Star, and it looks positively stunning.

The movie, which will undoubtedly be a bit of a tearjerker, is based on the 2016 YA novel by Nicola Yoon. The fresh, modern love story centers around Jamaica-born Natasha Kingsley (Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi) and the hopeless romantic Daniel Bae (Riverdale's Charles Melton).

The pragmatic Natasha is preoccupied with her family's impending deportation from the country, and she doesn't believe in love. Meanwhile, Daniel is a dreamer, and sees the good in everyone and everything.

When the pair meet in New York City on the eve of Natasha's final day in the United States, Natasha is about to walk right out in front of a car while listening to music before Daniel yanks her back and introduces himself, having saved her life.

From there, Daniel does his best to work his magic on her – and make her fall in love with him in one day. Natasha is willing to budge an hour, and relents, so the two spend a magical day exploring the city, hitting up karaoke joints, and even kissing. In this, the pair share an unforgettable time together that we as the audience know could potentially come abruptly to an end. If you've never read the book, you'll be in for a surprise, that's for sure.

"The choice we make, the path we choose, we don't have forever," says Natasha in the trailer of her decision to believe in love. "All we have is a single day."

The Sun Is Also a Star hits theaters May 17, but you can catch the trailer above right now. Just make sure you're wearing waterproof mascara (or have something to dab your eyes with.)