First Look: 'Game of Clones' Features MTV Stars Dating Celeb Lookalikes

Blond or brunette, light or dark eyes -- everyone has an ideal type that embodies their dream significant other, or maybe they're crushing on a certain celebrity. But what if you could have seven identical versions of that person, all with the physical characteristics you find most pleasing?

Game of Clones, a new MTV series premiering on February 21, will feature Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, Kailyn Lowry and other MTV eligible reality stars dating seven exact lookalikes of their celeb crush. In each episode, the well-known folk will be forced to look beneath each interchangeable face in the hopes of finding their perfect match. Through compatibility tests, challenges and more, each clone will strive to stand out from the rest during this radical dating experience. The race is on to find their one and only clone-ly. Hello, dolly(s)!

Check out the full cast below -- and be sure to catch Game of Clones on Thursday, February 21 at 9/8c!

• DJ Pauly D, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

• Kailyn Lowry, Teen Mom 2

• Cara Maria Sorbello, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

• Kam Williams, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

• Leroy Garrett, The Challenge: Dirty 30

• Nicole Zanatta, The Challenge: Vendettas

• Derrick Henry, The Challenge: Final Reckoning