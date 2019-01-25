Princess Diaries 3 Is In The Works, Anne Hathaway Confirms: 'We All Really Want It To Happen'

Walt Disney Studios

Queen Mia of Genovia is preparing to take the throne once again! Anne Hathaway has confirmed that the third installment of The Princess Diaries is still in the works, and the right people are on board to make it happen — including Julie Andrews, who plays Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Mia's elegant grandmother, in the films.

“There is a script for the third movie,” the actress said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night (January 24). “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

The continuation of the story — which saw Mia Thermopolis move from awkward high schooler to heir to the throne of a small European kingdom in the first movie, and then from college grad to Queen in the second — has been in the works for quite some time, but plans were stalled when Garry Marshall, director of the first two films, died in July 2016 of complications from pneumonia following a stroke.

Mere months before his passing, Marshall had told People that he had recently seen Hathaway and "it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan." Whether the third movie's storyline still calls for a Manhattan setting remains to be seen.

Another important question surrounding the movie is whether Chris Pine will reprise his role of Lord Nicholas Devereaux. Over the course of Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement, Nicholas falls in love with the protagonist, and the two share a kiss just before Princess Mia becomes Queen Mia.

Of course, logistically speaking, Pine is now a very busy, very serious actor, and story-wise, it's entirely possible that between the second and third movies, their love will have faded — but we love a good happily ever after, and this is a fairy tale, after all.