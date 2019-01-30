Challenge Breakup: Zach Tells Jenna They're 'Done'

And they're not the only 'War Of The Worlds' couple having relationship issues

Jenna and Zach might need a peace treaty to get through this war.

In a supersized sneak peek of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, the Battle of the Exes 2 alums' romance comes to an alarming halt. And their demeanors (in the clip below) are the complete opposite of the happy days they shared during the aforementioned 2015 season.

"I don't want to break up with you," the saddened three-time finalist tells the champ.

But Zach feels otherwise about a split -- and tells her they're "done."

What else does he have to say? And speaking of other Veteran relationships, why are Paulie and Cara having a heated convo about Kyle? Watch it all unfold in the action-packed video, and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Wednesday (new night!), February 6 at 9/8c.