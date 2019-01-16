Kelsea Ballerini Adds A Silky Country Touch To Shawn Mendes's 'Lost In Japan'

Getty Images

Do you got plans tonight? Because Kelsea Ballerini covered Shawn Mendes's lovesick bop "Lost In Japan," and it's all you're going to want to listen to for the rest of the day (or week or month or year).

Recorded in Nashville for Spotify Singles, Ballerini's cover doesn't stray too far from Mendes's funky original, though there are a couple key differences. For one, she replaces that dramatic piano intro with some romantic strings that make the prospect of a casual international hang even more enticing. The whole thing has a subtle country vibe, though Ballerini makes a case for herself as a potential crossover queen by leaning into the breezy pop beat and flaunting her gorgeous falsetto on the "let's get lost tonight" bridge. Mendes hasn't publicly commented on the cover yet, but we've gotta think he'd approve.

Speaking about her cover choice, Ballerini gushed, "When Shawn's record came out, 'Lost In Japan' immediately was my favorite. I love the soft, flirty nature of the lyrics and thought it would be fun to put a stripped, country feel to it."

Along with that tune, Ballerini's Spotify Singles session included a re-recorded version of "Miss You More," from her Grammy-nominated second album, Unapologetically. Give that a listen here.