'Welcome To Wild 'N Out': Get A First Look At Brand-New Episodes

Fridays are about to get wild

It's time to wild the Fridays out.

Wild 'N Out is returning to MTV on February 1 -- with three brand-new episodes each week. The "home of freestyle comedy" is back -- with plenty of roasting and beefing. First up: Tiny referencing one timeless hit -- with a perfect zinger.

"When I wrote 'No Scrubs' I was talking about you!' the singer songwriter declares about the iconic TLC tune in the first look below. You hear that, Nick?

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/h5r9oq/nick-cannon-presents-wild-n-out-wild-the-fridays-out

Who else will be appearing on the hit series -- and participating in Wildstyles, Family Reunion, Pie or Die and much more? Watch a glimpse at what's to come in the video above and do not Wild 'N Out every Friday, beginning on February 1!