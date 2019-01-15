'Welcome To Wild 'N Out': Get A First Look At Brand-New Episodes

It's time to wild the Fridays out.

Wild 'N Out is returning to MTV on February 1 -- with three brand-new episodes each week. The "home of freestyle comedy" is back -- with plenty of roasting and beefing. First up: Tiny referencing one timeless hit -- with a perfect zinger.

"When I wrote 'No Scrubs' I was talking about you!' the singer songwriter declares about the iconic TLC tune in the first look below. You hear that, Nick?

Who else will be appearing on the hit series -- and participating in Wildstyles, Family Reunion, Pie or Die and much more? Watch a glimpse at what's to come in the video above and do not Wild 'N Out every Friday, beginning on February 1!