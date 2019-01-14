15 Anticipated Movies In 2019 That Have Nothing To Do With Thanos

Universal/Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

By Matt Wood

2018 is officially in the rearview mirror, and it was a banner year for movies. With a total domestic box office haul of more than $11 billion, millions of people kept going back to the theater — even if it was just to see Black Panther for the fourth time. And while awards season is keeping our attention on last year's films, 2019 has a lot to offer other than the long-awaited conclusions of two of cinema's greatest sagas: Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX. From the anticipated big-screen return of Bill Skarsgård's terrifying Pennywise to Timothée Chalamet's Netflix reign, this year has something for everyone — and for every platform.

So let's take a look at some of the releases, big and small, you should have on your radar this year. Don't forget to mark your calendars now.