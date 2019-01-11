Noah Centineo And Camila Mendes Star In A Netflix Rom-Com: See The First Look

Getty Images

Netflix is taking actors from two of our favorite things (To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Riverdale) and giving us another one of our favorite things (a new romantic comedy). That's right: Noah Centineo and Camila Mendes star in The Perfect Date, and here's your introduction to and first look at the very attractive movie.

In the flick, the Internet's Boyfriend gets paid to act like anyone's boyfriend, and his lifestyle leads him to question his true desires. Here's Netflix's description of the movie:

To raise funds for college, Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) creates a dating app where he’ll "stand in" for non-existent boyfriends. But playing a different character every night of the week leads him to question who he really is … and who he wants to be with.

Lady Bird alum Laura Marano, Odiseas Georgiadis, and Veep's Matt Walsh also star. Awesomeness Films — the group behind To All The Boys — produced the movie with Ace Entertainment.

Marano and Mendes play two of the ladies receiving Brooks's services (paid or unpaid, we don't know!), and it seems like Marano is going to be the one to ultimately steal Centineo's tuxedo-clad heart. In their first look photo, he gazes lovingly into her eyes and tenderly reaches for her hand. Meanwhile, in the photo with Mendes, Centineo isn't even trying to mask his boredom as he reads a menu in a fancy restaurant. Check out both photos below.

Regardless of who Brooks ends up with, with a cast like this, we already know The Perfect Date is going to be a must-see when it hits Netflix this summer.