Will Lindsay Lohan's New VIP Host Make Waves At The Beach Club?

Alex already knows bartender Mike -- to say the least

Lindsay Lohan vowed to always keep everyone on their toes at her beach club. And she's sticking to her word, because a brand-new VIP host just entered the Mykonos fold. But will Alex's arrival change "the vibe and the mentality" for better or worse?

Before Alex touched down in Greece during tonight's episode, Lindsay and Panos decided that they needed to bring some new blood to the exclusive seaside destination. However, one current staff member already knew the fresh-faced employee.

"Alex is a friend of mine from back in LA. We met because we worked together in West Hollywood. We got trained together," Mike revealed.

But there was more to their relationship than just being coworkers.

"I've done things with Alex before. It was a Christmas party for our job. We were drunk. And when you're drunk and you're horny, things happen. But he has a boyfriend back home, and I don't want [this] to get in the way of me flirting with Jules."

Ahhh, yes, the Jules kiss.

Re-directing back to Alex. Alex and Mike shared an embrace when the former reached Lohan Beach House -- and he was received warmly from the rest of the crew. LL's take?

"I like Alex a lot," she said. "He's kind, he's respectful. I think bringing Alex is good to kind of change it up."

But will said "change" be for the best or the worst? And will he last at Lindsay's business? Offer your review of Alex, then keep up with Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on Tuesdays at 8/7c.