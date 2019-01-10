'He's A Total D*ck': Why Is Lindsay Lohan Dissing Her Beach Club Employee?

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV

Lindsay Lohan picked the VIP hosts who will spend the summer drinking working at her beach club. But out of all of her staff, which guy or girl reminds Lindsay the most of herself?

"I think all of them, a little bit. That's why we chose them, because they all have histories and a past and a life," the Mean Girls actress told her former castmate Jonathan Bennett (Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels forever) in the clip above.

But if she had to give one person the title, one fella stands out among the rest.

"He's a total d*ck, and I love watching him," Lindsay revealed. "I love him, but he's so f*cking arrogant, and it's amazing. I wish I had that confidence."

Who is she referring to in the video? And what were her actual first impressions of the gang when she surprised them at the villa?