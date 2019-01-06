Taylor Swift Surprised Elisabeth Moss With A Super Sweet Video At The Golden Globes: Watch

Getty Images

'I can't believe she even knows who I am!'

Taylor Swift didn't show up to the Golden Globes red carpet alongside boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Sunday night (January 6), but she did make a special virtual appearance.

During E!'s red carpet broadcast, Swift appeared via a personal video message for The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss. The actress is apparently a big Swiftie (who knew?!), and Tay returned the love by gushing about Moss's Globes-nominated work on the Hulu drama.

"I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and to say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listened to my music when you were shooting Handmaid's Tale because I'm a huge fan. I'm obsessed with the show," Swift said. "When I heard that, it literally was like a day that all my friends and my mom called me to tell me that you said that because they know how much I love the show."

She added, "I hope you have the most amazing Golden Globes night. Would love to meet you someday. I just wanted to say thank you."

Moss, of course, was genuinely thrilled by the shout-out. "Oh my gosh, that's amazing!" she exclaimed. "I can't believe she even knows who I am!"

If this newfound friendship results in a Swift cameo on the next season of The Handmaid's Tale, we definitely would not be opposed. Make it happen, Hollywood!