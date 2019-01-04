Ariana Grande Is Kris Jenner's New Favorite Child, Apologies To Kim And Kylie

YouTube

Just over a month after Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" video promptly broke the internet, a new blooper reel/outtakes compilation has arrived to do the same. And if you don't believe me, just feast your eyes on this beauty of a GIF:

That's Kris Jenner, momager extraordinaire, busting out yet another scene-stealing dance move while channeling "cool mom" Mrs. George. Turns out, the original "TUN" video gave us only a tiny taste of Kris's hilarity — in the blooper reel, she dances her sweatsuit-clad butt off some more and turns in a few Mean Girls-referencing lines. "When I was raising Ariana, I always told her that if a guy ever fucks with her, she should just say ‘thank you, next,'" she says at one point. "And if she ever had sex without a condom, she would get chlamydia and die."

The newly revealed footage also features bloopers from Troye Sivan and Colleen Ballinger, and even includes an entire deleted scene with Ariana and Jennifer Coolidge, a.k.a. Paulette from Legally Blonde. In it, they recreate one of the most memorable scenes from the 2001 flick, when Paulette confronts her ex and takes back her beloved pooch. It's an almost shot-for-shot remake of the original scene, but instead of Coolidge saying, "I'm taking the dog, dumbass," the line is altered to a much more appropriate, "I'm taking the dog. Thank you, next!"

Watch the outtakes video below, and revisit the original "thank u, next" video here.