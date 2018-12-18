YouTube/Annapurna Pictures

Where'd You Go, Bernadette's Energetic First Trailer Is Here To Brighten Your Day

The first trailer for Where'd You Go, Bernadette is finally here, and it looks like an absolutely delightful adaptation of Maria Semple's 2012 best seller.

Despite the heavy Seattle rain, the trailer offers the same colorful, breezy vibe that fans of the book will recognize. Cate Blanchett perfectly wears Bernadette's sleek banged bob to embody the creative, airy mother who mysteriously disappears from her loving husband, Elgie (Billy Crudup), and their sweet, whip-smart daughter, Bee (Emma Nelson). Their search to find their family matriarch takes them on an adventure to the tip of the earth (literally, Antarctica).

As in the book, even though she's gone during much of the current timeline, Bernadette's presence will live entwined into the narratives of other characters — like gossiping moms Audrey (Kristen Wiig) and Soo-Lin (Zoe Chao) — and through flashbacks, like the hilarious mudslide mishap from Bernadette's house on top of the hill into Audrey's house below.

Overall, the trailer for the Richard Linklater-directed movie looks like a fun, light-hearted romp that's been infused with love. Check it out above. Where'd You Go, Bernadette hits theaters March 22, 2019.