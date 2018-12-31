Teen Mom OG's Cory Reveals The Real Reason He And Cheyenne Aren’t Dating

On the season finale of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne pondered what might come next with Cory after they’d slept together. Would they just become friends with benefits or something more? And the reunion show revealed the answer to Chey's question -- but unfortunately, it was not what she wanted to hear.

When Cory joined Cheyenne at Part 2 of the reunion, co-hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa asked him point blank why he and Cheyenne weren't officially together -- even though there was obvious flirting and "crossing the line" multiple times.

“I don’t want to mess it up, because we have to be stuck with that for the rest of our lives,” he said. “My worst fear is to walk into Cheyenne’s house and have that type of energy where her mom looks at me and hates me...all I want to focus on is Ryder. It’s going smooth with me and Cheyenne. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

Cheyenne, who kinda-sorta admitted that she was waiting around for Cory until he was ready to be exclusive, was upset by her baby daddy’s response.

“I hate thinking, 'Am I waiting around for him? Am I not?' I don’t know how long I’ll wait, but I’ll wait. I just had such an idea when I was a kid of getting married and having a family, and I did things so backwards, and now I feel like I’m just paying for it.”

Chey then said she was in love with Cory but didn’t want to “give him that satisfaction.” Cory, meanwhile, didn’t feel the same way.

“I love Ryder, and I want that same feeling for when I have a wife,” he said. “And until I’m ready for that and until I have that same feeling… then yeah.”

Are you bummed that Cory and Chey won’t be dating anytime soon? And do you think they’ll ultimately end up together? Share your opinion, then stay tuned to MTV News for more updates on the cast.